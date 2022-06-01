Advertise
Man shot, killed while driving on I-17 in north Phoenix; off-ramp closed

Over the weekend, a trough moving by to our north will drop temperatures in Arizona a few degrees and bring a return of breezy conditions.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being shot while driving on the I-17 freeway in north Phoenix on Wednesday.

It happened around 4 a.m. near Thunderbird Road. Officers tell Arizona’s Family the man ended up on the northbound off-ramp. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence centered on a car on the off-ramp with closures on the frontage road. Phoenix police haven’t provided any other details but confirmed that they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on Interstate 17 in north...
Police say they expect that the roads will be closed through the morning. Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates.

