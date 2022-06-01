Man shot, killed while driving on I-17 in north Phoenix; off-ramp closed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being shot while driving on the I-17 freeway in north Phoenix on Wednesday.

It happened around 4 a.m. near Thunderbird Road. Officers tell Arizona’s Family the man ended up on the northbound off-ramp. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence centered on a car on the off-ramp with closures on the frontage road. Phoenix police haven’t provided any other details but confirmed that they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Arizona's Family)

Police say they expect that the roads will be closed through the morning. Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates.

I-17 northbound at Thunderbird: The exit ramp is CLOSED due to a law enforcement situation.#PHXtraffic #I17 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.