Parents advised to consider COVID precautions before sending kids to summer camp

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona OnTrack summer camp program is offering free summer camp to students across the state following Gov. Doug Ducey’s approval of $100 million in federal COVID-19 relief money, and parents are cautioned to take precautions to keep their campers healthy.

The goal is to help students academically and give them opportunities to interact with their peers after a tough couple of school years amid the pandemic.

“We really want to encourage parents to send their kids to camp if they have that opportunity, we believe that can be really helpful to try to deal with the behavioral issues that have developed around COVID,” said Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen.

Statewide there are 780 camps to choose from, and at least 100 are in Pima County.

As COVID-19 cases surge again in Pima County, Cullen is recommending vaccination for all eligible students ahead of starting camp.

“Obviously if your child is eligible to be vaccinated, we would encourage you to at least initiate vaccination or get a whole vaccination series before the start of camp,” Cullen said. “It’s ideal to have the shot at least 14 days before camp starts and then get the second dose whenever appropriate.”

Kids 6 months to 5 years old are the only age group that can’t get the shot.

Cullen said it’s especially important for parents to follow some tips if their child cannot get vaccinated:

Ask about COVID-19 protocols.

Look for outdoor camps that provide the most airflow.

If camp is inside, ensure surfaces are sanitized regularly.

Continue watching the COVID-19 case counts locally and make adjustments when they spike.

The Arizona OnTrack summer camp is available to pre-K through 12th-grade students.It is filling up on a first-served basis. You can sign your child up by clicking here.

Because masks were worn for so long, Cullen warns of a possible flu and COVID-19 case spike amid social settings this summer. If a child is high risk or lives with someone who is high risk, she recommends masking students once again for summer activities.

”If the number of cases continues to rise and we got in a situation that would be comparable to, remember what we had with omicron in December, then my recommendation may be for you to mask when you go to camp but we’re not in that situation right now,” Cullen said.

Most camps start in the beginning of June and last 2-8 weeks.

