Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Phoenix warns Tempe about putting proposed entertainment district in flight path

The proposed entertainment district could be home to the Arizona Coyotes, but it will also include around 1,000 residential units.
By Holly Bock
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix is calling on the City of Tempe after finding out the proposed mixed-use sports entertainment district will be right under the airport’s flight path. The proposed entertainment district could be home to the Arizona Coyotes, but it will also include around 1,000 residential units. This could impact where planes can fly out of Sky Harbor.

In a three-page letter to the City of Tempe, J. Cabou, the attorney representing the City of Phoenix Aviation Department, detailed the city’s concerns with the $1.7 billion entertainment district, which would be at the west end of Tempe Town Lake. “You cannot build houses in the exact place we have set aside to fly airplanes,” Cabou said.

The proposed residential units would be right under the airport’s flight path. Cabou says the city is not against the project, but the residential aspect would violate an almost 30-year-old intergovernmental agreement between the two cities. “The 1994 IGA makes very clear that we are going to fly the airplanes in one specific place, and we are not going to put houses in the specific place designed for airports,” Cabou said.

Arizona Coyotes release new renderings of potential arena in Tempe

Right now, planes flying out of Sky Harbor either go directly west or east. When they take off to the east, they follow the riverbed, which keeps them from flying over houses and neighborhoods. “The entire purpose of the IGA is to prevent the exact thing Tempe proposed to do now,” Cabou said.

In the letter, three solutions were written out. Cabou says the first option is for Tempe to not move forward with the residential units. Secondly, the cities could decide to negotiate a new IGA or end it. And worst case, suing the City of Tempe. “What Phoenix is very unlikely to do is allow Tempe to abandon its promise but still holding Phoenix to all its obligations. That doesn’t seem fair, in fact we are quite sure it’s unfair,” Cabou said.

If Tempe does move forward, Cabou says he isn’t entirely sure what the change in operations would be regarding flights.

We reached out to the City of Tempe to get their side. A spokesperson says: “The City of Tempe and the City of Phoenix entered into an intergovernmental agreement regarding noise mitigation flight procedures in 1994. At this time, for legal reasons we cannot discuss this agreement.”

We spoke with people who have lived in the area for more than twenty years. “The thing to do now is terminate and start a refresh and new,” Ron Tapscott said.

“I cannot see someone sitting on a balcony with an airplane flying by every couple of minutes, making people who have chosen to live here very unhappy with the choice in the house they made,” Gayle Shanks said. “I can’t imagine what Tempe citizens would be doing except running to city council and the mayor because suddenly airplanes are flying nonstop over their heads and houses.”

This Thursday, the City of Tempe will be discussing this topic during a public meeting. This will be the first time residents will get a chance to comment on the project.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects involved in Henderson Highway Shooting
Hells Angels riders shot Vagos motorcycle club members on highway, Henderson police report says
Police are at a scene at a Tucson hotel.
Authorities investigate homicide near two hotels on Tucson’s south side
Kimberly Raymer
Family worried about missing Tucson teen Kimberly Raymer
Tucson restaurants offering summer dining deal
Savannah Emerson was recently reported missing from Pinal County.
Missing Pinal County teen may be with unknown man

Latest News

Marana police investigate a deadly crash on Coachline Boulevard near Armor Crest Road on...
UPDATE: Coachline Boulevard closed north of Twin Peaks Road because of deadly pedestrian crash
A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in...
West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Jury deliberating for third day in Depp-Heard libel trial
About 1,000 Tucson Electric Power customers on the east side of Tucson lost power Wednesday...
UPDATE: Power restored for about 1,000 east-side TEP customers
Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on Interstate 17 in north...
Man shot, killed while driving on I-17 in north Phoenix; off-ramp closed