UPDATE: Power restored for about 1,000 east-side TEP customers
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from Tucson Electric Power restored power to more than 1,000 customers on the east side Wednesday morning, June 1.
According to the TEP outage map, a power outage affecting the area between Broadway Boulevard and Kenyon Drive on the north and south and Alandale Avenue and Camino Seco on the west and east began at about 6 a.m.
The cause of the outage is under investigation.
The power was restored at about 7:15 a.m.
