Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Power restored for about 1,000 east-side TEP customers

About 1,000 Tucson Electric Power customers on the east side of Tucson lost power Wednesday...
About 1,000 Tucson Electric Power customers on the east side of Tucson lost power Wednesday morning, June 1.(Tucson Electric Power)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from Tucson Electric Power restored power to more than 1,000 customers on the east side Wednesday morning, June 1.

According to the TEP outage map, a power outage affecting the area between Broadway Boulevard and Kenyon Drive on the north and south and Alandale Avenue and Camino Seco on the west and east began at about 6 a.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

The power was restored at about 7:15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects involved in Henderson Highway Shooting
Hells Angels riders shot Vagos motorcycle club members on highway, Henderson police report says
Police are at a scene at a Tucson hotel.
Authorities investigate homicide near two hotels on Tucson’s south side
Kimberly Raymer
Family worried about missing Tucson teen Kimberly Raymer
Tucson restaurants offering summer dining deal
Savannah Emerson was recently reported missing from Pinal County.
Missing Pinal County teen may be with unknown man

Latest News

Marana police investigate a deadly crash on Coachline Boulevard near Armor Crest Road on...
UPDATE: Coachline Boulevard closed north of Twin Peaks Road because of deadly pedestrian crash
A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in...
West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Jury deliberating for third day in Depp-Heard libel trial
Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on Interstate 17 in north...
Man shot, killed while driving on I-17 in north Phoenix; off-ramp closed