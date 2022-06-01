UPDATE: Power restored for about 1,000 east-side TEP customers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from Tucson Electric Power restored power to more than 1,000 customers on the east side Wednesday morning, June 1.

According to the TEP outage map, a power outage affecting the area between Broadway Boulevard and Kenyon Drive on the north and south and Alandale Avenue and Camino Seco on the west and east began at about 6 a.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

The power was restored at about 7:15 a.m.

