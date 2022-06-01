Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tovrea Castle in Phoenix opens fall lottery tickets

Lottery tickets to tour the majestic landmark for the Fall season are now open, and you have until June 15 to put your name in to see the castle.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you ever wanted to tour the Tovrea Castle in Phoenix? Here’s your chance! Lottery tickets to tour the majestic landmark for the Fall season are now open, and you have until June 15 to put your name in to see the castle.

Officials say the demand to see the castle is extremely high, so the Tovrea Castle Society has created a lottery system to give out tickets. Guests can enter their names, the number of tickets, and their preferred time and date of the tour to win the chance to purchase tickets. The tours will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from September to December.

Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights, a Phoenix Point of Pride

If you win the lottery, you will receive an email with the time and date of your tour and a link for payment. The admission price is $22 a person, and kids two and under are free. Guests will have 72 hours to pay for the tour tickets. However, if you miss the window, the next “winner” will be chosen. The tour begins at the visitor center at 5025 E. Van Buren Street.

The tour will kick off with guests exploring the cactus gardens and outbuildings. Visitors will then ride a tram to the castle to see the main floor and basement. No matter the weather, all tours will go as scheduled. The castle can only be explored by tour and is not open to the public. If you would like to put your name in for the lottery, fill out the form here. For more information about the castle, visit tovreacastletours.com.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects involved in Henderson Highway Shooting
Hells Angels riders shot Vagos motorcycle club members on highway, Henderson police report says
Police are at a scene at a Tucson hotel.
UPDATE: Victim of homicide at Tucson motel had been shot
Kimberly Raymer
UPDATE: Missing Tucson teen found safe, family says
Marana police investigate a deadly crash on Coachline Boulevard near Armor Crest Road on...
UPDATE: 73-year-old man struck, killed on Coachline Boulevard
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

Damage to buildings is seen in the Luhansk and Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Russia warns West of weapons repercussions, pounds Ukraine
Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and...
OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Seattle Storm in...
Brittney Griner receiving, answering WNBA players’ emails
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on April 11, 2022. He...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Georgia Secretary of State
The Arizona Department of Economic Security is providing federal money to boost recruitment and...
Federal funds going towards hiring, retention efforts for Arizona teachers