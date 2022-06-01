Tovrea Castle in Phoenix opens fall lottery tickets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you ever wanted to tour the Tovrea Castle in Phoenix? Here’s your chance! Lottery tickets to tour the majestic landmark for the Fall season are now open, and you have until June 15 to put your name in to see the castle.

Officials say the demand to see the castle is extremely high, so the Tovrea Castle Society has created a lottery system to give out tickets. Guests can enter their names, the number of tickets, and their preferred time and date of the tour to win the chance to purchase tickets. The tours will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from September to December.

If you win the lottery, you will receive an email with the time and date of your tour and a link for payment. The admission price is $22 a person, and kids two and under are free. Guests will have 72 hours to pay for the tour tickets. However, if you miss the window, the next “winner” will be chosen. The tour begins at the visitor center at 5025 E. Van Buren Street.

The tour will kick off with guests exploring the cactus gardens and outbuildings. Visitors will then ride a tram to the castle to see the main floor and basement. No matter the weather, all tours will go as scheduled. The castle can only be explored by tour and is not open to the public. If you would like to put your name in for the lottery, fill out the form here. For more information about the castle, visit tovreacastletours.com.

