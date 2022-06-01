Advertise
Truck driver taken into custody after crash into Nogales Walmart

A tractor-trailer crashed into the Walmart at 100 W. White Park Drive in Nogales, Arizona, on...
A tractor-trailer crashed into the Walmart at 100 W. White Park Drive in Nogales, Arizona, on Wednesday, June 1. Police suspect the crash was intentional and took driver Christian Andrews into custody.(Nogales Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nogales police say a truck driver intentionally crashed his tractor-trailer into a Walmart early Wednesday, June 1.

According to the Nogales Police Department, Christian Andrews of New Mexico was taken into custody as part of a possible DUI investigation.

The incident happened at the Walmart at 100 W. White Park Drive at about 3:20 a.m.

The store will remain closed until further notice.

