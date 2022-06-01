Truck driver taken into custody after crash into Nogales Walmart
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nogales police say a truck driver intentionally crashed his tractor-trailer into a Walmart early Wednesday, June 1.
According to the Nogales Police Department, Christian Andrews of New Mexico was taken into custody as part of a possible DUI investigation.
The incident happened at the Walmart at 100 W. White Park Drive at about 3:20 a.m.
The store will remain closed until further notice.
