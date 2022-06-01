Truck driver taken into custody after crash into Nogales Walmart

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nogales police say a truck driver intentionally crashed his tractor-trailer into a Walmart early Wednesday, June 1.

Semi-truck intentionally drives into Wal-Mart. pic.twitter.com/WW1RXz8Ak9 — Nogales Police (@NogalesPoliceAz) June 1, 2022

According to the Nogales Police Department, Christian Andrews of New Mexico was taken into custody as part of a possible DUI investigation.

The incident happened at the Walmart at 100 W. White Park Drive at about 3:20 a.m.

The store will remain closed until further notice.

