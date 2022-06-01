Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson takes feedback for reimagined Reid Park

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Bud Foster
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:05 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson leaders are looking for your input on how to redo Reid Park.

But hurry, the online survey ends on Tuesday. May 31.

As of that afternoon, more than 2,000 people had taken the survey. And officials said they expected that number to grow closer to 3,000 by the end of the night.

“I don’t think we’re looking at a bulldozer and starting over. I think what we’re talking a bout is finding out what the public wants in terms of amenities and making some tweaks,” city council member Steve Kozachik said.

The survey is step one in the process, and the responses will develop a series of concepts which will come back in late summer or early fall for more community input. A master plan will likely be unveiled by the end of the year, so there’s still time to make your voice heard.

“There’s a lot of passion around that park, and that’s a good thing ,and we want to harness that passion and make sure we have that same passion 20, 30 years from now as we have today and maybe more. That’s all good and we’re happy with that,” Tucson Parks and Recreation director Greg Jackson said.

To take the survey, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects involved in Henderson Highway Shooting
Hells Angels riders shot Vagos motorcycle club members on highway, Henderson police report says
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
UPDATE: Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Tucson
Three injured in dog attack near Limberlost
A woman was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Country Club Road and Drexel Road in...
UPDATE: Woman seriously hurt in crash at Country Club, Drexel

Latest News

Tucson takes feedback for reimagined Reid Park
Tucson takes feedback for reimagined Reid Park
A family pays their respects next to crosses bearing the names of Tuesday's shooting victims at...
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe
Police are at a scene at a Tucson hotel.
Authorities descend on two hotels on Tucson’s south side