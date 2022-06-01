Tucson takes feedback for reimagined Reid Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson leaders are looking for your input on how to redo Reid Park.

But hurry, the online survey ends on Tuesday. May 31.

As of that afternoon, more than 2,000 people had taken the survey. And officials said they expected that number to grow closer to 3,000 by the end of the night.

“I don’t think we’re looking at a bulldozer and starting over. I think what we’re talking a bout is finding out what the public wants in terms of amenities and making some tweaks,” city council member Steve Kozachik said.

The survey is step one in the process, and the responses will develop a series of concepts which will come back in late summer or early fall for more community input. A master plan will likely be unveiled by the end of the year, so there’s still time to make your voice heard.

“There’s a lot of passion around that park, and that’s a good thing ,and we want to harness that passion and make sure we have that same passion 20, 30 years from now as we have today and maybe more. That’s all good and we’re happy with that,” Tucson Parks and Recreation director Greg Jackson said.

To take the survey, click here .

