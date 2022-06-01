Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Missing Tucson teen found safe, family says

KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing teenager from Tucson was found safe, her family says, after she went missing several days prior.

Kimberly Raymer, 17, was last seen on May 28, right before she was due at work. Her mother, Alexandra Raymer, said an employee at a local gas station later reported seeing her.

Alexandra said she initially received a call from Kim’s work that she never arrived, and that’s when worry set in.

“We’re worried. We don’t know who she could be with,” Alexandra said before her daughter was found.

Kimberly has an intellectual disability and left home without her phone or wallet. Her mother said Kimberly is also hard of hearing and left her hearing aid charger, meaning her hearing aid batteries may have died since she was home.

Alexandra said she and Kimberly got into an argument the night before she disappeared. Tucson Police Department officials said they were treating this as a runaway.

“We don’t know who she could be with or where she could be. I don’t think she could survive outside on her own. So, we are worried that something worse has happened,” Alexandra said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects involved in Henderson Highway Shooting
Hells Angels riders shot Vagos motorcycle club members on highway, Henderson police report says
Police are at a scene at a Tucson hotel.
UPDATE: Victim of homicide at Tucson motel had been shot
Tucson restaurants offering summer dining deal
Savannah Emerson was recently reported missing from Pinal County.
Missing Pinal County teen may be with unknown man

Latest News

A man walks next to heavily damaged buildings and destroyed cars following Russian attacks in...
US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine
FILE - A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of...
Biden says he wasn’t informed early on of baby formula woes
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot while driving on Interstate 17 in north...
18-year-old man shot, killed while driving on I-17 in north Phoenix