UPDATE: Missing Tucson teen found safe, family says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing teenager from Tucson was found safe, her family says, after she went missing several days prior.

Kimberly Raymer, 17, was last seen on May 28, right before she was due at work. Her mother, Alexandra Raymer, said an employee at a local gas station later reported seeing her.

Alexandra said she initially received a call from Kim’s work that she never arrived, and that’s when worry set in.

“We’re worried. We don’t know who she could be with,” Alexandra said before her daughter was found.

Kimberly has an intellectual disability and left home without her phone or wallet. Her mother said Kimberly is also hard of hearing and left her hearing aid charger, meaning her hearing aid batteries may have died since she was home.

Alexandra said she and Kimberly got into an argument the night before she disappeared. Tucson Police Department officials said they were treating this as a runaway.

“We don’t know who she could be with or where she could be. I don’t think she could survive outside on her own. So, we are worried that something worse has happened,” Alexandra said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.