UPDATE: Tucson motel homicide victim and suspect identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department said 44-year-old Jesse Van Hernandez was found shot and killed at a motel on Tucson’s south side.

Tuesday, May 31, officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to the Minsk Extended Stay Hotel, located at 755 East Benson Highway in response to a report of an unresponsive man lying outside of a hotel room.

Once police arrived, they found Hernandez and saw several bystanders trying to render aid to him. Police said they took over treating him, but he ultimately died at the scene.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified the suspect as 32-year-old Damien Esquire Hall.

Officers from ODS/CRT located Hall at a near-by motel in the 300 block of E. Benson Highway. ODS/CRT and officers from Tucson SWAT took Hall into custody without incident.

At the conclusion of interviews, detectives charged Damien Hall with 2nd Degree Murder. He was ultimately transported and booked into the Pima County Jail where he is being held on a $1,002,000 bond.

A man was taken into custody after a body was found at a hotel near Interstate 10 and South Park Avenue in Tucson. (KOLD News 13)

Authorities ask anyone with information on the man’s death to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.