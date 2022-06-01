Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Tucson motel homicide victim and suspect identified

Hernandez was found dead at Minsky Extended Stay Hotel while SWAT spotted at America’s Best Value Inn
KMSB News 9-10 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department said 44-year-old Jesse Van Hernandez was found shot and killed at a motel on Tucson’s south side.

Tuesday, May 31, officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to the Minsk Extended Stay Hotel, located at 755 East Benson Highway in response to a report of an unresponsive man lying outside of a hotel room.

Once police arrived, they found Hernandez and saw several bystanders trying to render aid to him. Police said they took over treating him, but he ultimately died at the scene.

As the investigation continued, detectives identified the suspect as 32-year-old Damien Esquire Hall.

Officers from ODS/CRT located Hall at a near-by motel in the 300 block of E. Benson Highway. ODS/CRT and officers from Tucson SWAT took Hall into custody without incident.

At the conclusion of interviews, detectives charged Damien Hall with 2nd Degree Murder. He was ultimately transported and booked into the Pima County Jail where he is being held on a $1,002,000 bond.

A man was taken into custody after a body was found at a hotel near Interstate 10 and South...
A man was taken into custody after a body was found at a hotel near Interstate 10 and South Park Avenue in Tucson.(KOLD News 13)

Authorities ask anyone with information on the man’s death to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four homes on the northwest side suffered unexplained roof damage on Friday, June 3.
Several homes in Tucson area suffer unexplained roof damage
One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Craycroft Road early on Friday, June 3.
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash near Craycroft and River
Experts predict above average precipitation for this year’s Monsoon
MCSO said Tenanah was hit by the boat's propeller after jumping into the water.
Woman dies after leg severed by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant
White Mountain Apache Police Officer Adrian Lopez was shot and killed by a suspect Thursday...
Tribal officer killed, another hurt in eastern Arizona shootings; suspect dead

Latest News

Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle accident
TPD incident at 29th and Craycroft
Tucson Police investigating shooting near 29th and Craycroft
Girl Scouts' Camp Fury
Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona gear up for Camp Fury
Crime scene taped off the area where a shooting took place in Phoenix. Police said nine people...
1 killed, 8 injured after north Phoenix strip mall shooting, police say