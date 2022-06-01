UPDATE: Victim of homicide at Tucson motel had been shot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in a homicide that took place on Tucson’s southside on Tuesday, May 31.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a man was found dead at Minsk Extended Stay Hotel, located at 755 East Benson Highway. The man’ death was ruled a homicide.

Officers say they were called around 4 p.m. to the hotel in response to a report of an unresponsive man lying outside of a hotel room.

Once authorities got there, they said, they found the man and saw several bystanders trying to render aid to him. Police say they took over treating him, but he ultimately died at the scene.

As of Wednesday, officers had identified the victim but were withholding his name until his next of kin was notified.

It was later determined the victim had been shot.

KOLD was on the scene when a man was handcuffed near the hotel around 4:45 p.m. Police later said the man was released.

At Minsk Extended Stay Hotel, crime scene tape was posted around a room and at least half a dozen TPD vehicles were on the scene. At America’s Best Value Inn, located at 810 East Benson Highway, KOLD could see the TPD SWAT team arriving.

A man was taken into custody after a body was found at a hotel near Interstate 10 and South Park Avenue in Tucson. (KOLD News 13)

Detectives who interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence from the scene believe the victim was involved in a dispute with another person before being shot. After the shooting, they said, a man in his 30s was seen running south from the hotel.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the man’s death to call 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.