Charlotte student taken back into custody for making school threats before graduation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old student that was arrested and released for making threats against Bradford Preparatory School just days before graduation, was brought back into custody Thursday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Jacob Lawlor was first arrested by CMPD on June 1, 2022, for making threats toward the school through a text message but was released on a $2,500 bond less than six hours later.

On June 2, Lawlor was taken back into custody and appeared in court as District Attorney Spencer Merriweather tried to raise his bond and make him wear an electronic monitor.

Police: Two found dead in Kannapolis home, daycare

The DA’s request to put him on house arrest was denied.

Lawlor will be held until noon on Friday so graduation Thursday night can happen safely.

“There are a number of limited circumstances in our statutes that do not permit magistrates to set release conditions for criminal charges, ensuring that bond should not be set without giving my office an opportunity to be heard.,” DA Merriweather said. “On the dozens of occasions this year where these laws have not been complied with, we have repeatedly brought this to the attention of supervising judicial officials and asked, with mixed success, for matters to be revisited in open court. Court officials have proposed some best practices to try to eliminate these occurrences, and we hope they are successful. In the meantime, we continue to urge all judicial officials to follow the law.”

Bradford Preparatory also released a statement saying CMPD has been very helpful and any further questions should be directed towards them.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.