Federal funds going towards hiring, retention efforts for Arizona teachers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is on the hunt for teachers for this summer and next school year as the pandemic plays a big part in the nationwide shortage. The Arizona Department of Economic Security is working to support the effort across the state, providing federal money to boost recruitment and retention of childhood educators.

Nicole Scott, program manager for the Pima Early Education Program, said Arizona has always had a hard time hiring teachers but noted the pandemic has made the effort much harder.

”Before the pandemic, we had a teacher shortage in this field. Since the pandemic it’s 10 times worse,” Scott said. “We have people who don’t want to come back into this workforce because of the amount of work, people still fearful because they have their own children and also just the recognition of it doesn’t pay as well as some other things are right now.”

Since March 2020, DES has invested more than $100 million in federal Child Care and Development relief funds. The goal was to stabilize and strengthen the capacity of child care providers to better serve children and families.

Now, an additional $13 million a month will be given to those child care providers to make sure kids are getting the education they need to succeed.

Scott said she hopes the money helps, following two childhood education job fairs that she said were not extremely successful in Pima County.

”We don’t have any teachers. We need workforce and the teachers that are there are getting burned out,” Scott said.

If you have experience working with children and enjoy teaching, Scott is urging you to apply for open positions. If qualified, applicants can get hired within a matter of days.

