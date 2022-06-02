FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Entering the Triple-Digit Doldrums

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure moves in warming us back to the triple digits (until further notice). Breezy to windy conditions return Friday and Saturday with a system passing through the region. Moisture will increase across New Mexico late next week. Slim chance for a dry thunderstorm or two mainly near the Arizona/New Mexico border Friday. Gusty erratic winds and dry lightning would likely be the result.

TODAY: Sunny with a high near 102.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 102.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 100.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 100.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 102.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 103.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 104.

