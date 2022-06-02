Hells Angels suspects appear in court after highway shooting; Henderson Police seek more info

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three men arrested in connection with last weekend’s highway shooting on U.S. 95 in Henderson appeared in court Thursday.

Richard Devries, Stephen Alo and Russell Smith are accused in a shooting, targeted at the biker club Vagos, that injured seven people after a Memorial Day event in Henderson. Henderson Police said the men are members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club.

In court, prosecutors claimed the shooting on 95 in Henderson was just about a month after a Vagos killed a Hells Angel in San Bernardino, CA.

“So the concern is that there’s retaliatory shootings going back and forth between the two jurisdictions and between the two clubs,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle Pieper Chio said.

The state asked for $1 million bail for each defendant.

Defense attorney’s called the bail proposal unreasonable. The defense said the three men have no criminal history. That includes 66-year-old Devries who police said is the Las Vegas Hells Angels chapter president. His attorney said he’s a veteran and has lived in the area for 19 years.

A judge set the suspects’ bail at $380,000 each and agreed with prosecutors that the men are a danger to the public.

“I can’t predict the future, but I can control it,” Judge David Gibson Sr. said. “I am fearful something is going to happen. [it was] a shooting on a highway I take every day, and a neighborhood where I live.”

Their next court date was set for June 14.

Henderson Police are now asking for the public’s help to get more information on the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dennis Ozawa at 702-267-4763, HPD at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.