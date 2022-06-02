“It’s a reminder of his sacrifice”: Tucson police substation renamed in honor of fallen officer Erik Hite

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thursday morning, a Tucson Police Department substation will be renamed during what’s sure to be an emotional ceremony. That’s because June 2, 2022, marks the 14th anniversary of officer Erik Hite’s untimely death.

The Rincon Substation at 9670 E. Golf Links Road will become the Erik D. Hite Eastside Substation.

“To have the station where he walked, where he worked, where he laughed with his co-workers, where he got ready mentally to go out and serve named after him … it’s overwhelming,” said Nohemy Hite, the wife of fallen officer Erik Hite. “It’s a reminder of his sacrifice.”

On June 1, 2008, Erik responded to his last call for service. A man was firing a rifle into two of his neighbor’s homes. Hite joined Pima County Sheriff’s deputies trying to stop the gunman, but he was shot during an ambush. Erik was taken off life support the next day. He was 43 years old.

Nohemy says her late husband spent more than half his life serving. First, with the U.S. Air Force for more than two decades. Then, with the Tucson Police Department for four years.

His sacrifice was also theirs.

“He missed graduations and soccer practices,” said Nohemy. “The kids have missed having him around. Now, my daughter is turning quince; 15 years old, on Friday.”

Nohemy continues Erik’s service through the Erik Hite Foundation, offering programs and support to first responders and their families.

“Hite’s service to our community was great,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero during the May 19 City Council Meeting.

“Our department, as we have a youthful agency and new members that come through that part of our organization, will never forget that sacrifice,” said Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar.

Detective Tory Schwartz, who was one of the two deputies also injured in the shooting that took Erik’s life, released the following statement:

“Erik Hite was a man of God, his family, and his community. He served his country and defended its people until his death. In my mind, there is no better person to be honored with a dedication than Erik.”

Nohemy says the pain of losing a loved one never goes away.

“Time doesn’t heal,” she said. “I think time just allows us to live a different normal without Erik.”

The dedication ceremony will be held at the eastside substation on Thursday, June 2, at 8 a.m. It is open to the public.

