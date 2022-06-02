Man detained, woman sent to hospital after incident outside shops at El Con Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police detained a man after a woman was injured in a reported aggravated assault outside some shops at El Con Center on Thursday, June 2.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide any other details about the assault or the woman’s injuries.

This story will be updated if more facts become available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.