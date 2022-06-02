Advertise
Man detained, woman sent to hospital after incident outside shops at El Con Center

Tucson police investigate an incident that left one woman injured outside some shops at El Con...
Tucson police investigate an incident that left one woman injured outside some shops at El Con Center on Thursday, June 2.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police detained a man after a woman was injured in a reported aggravated assault outside some shops at El Con Center on Thursday, June 2.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide any other details about the assault or the woman’s injuries.

This story will be updated if more facts become available.

