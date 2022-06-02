Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man who set Tempe man on fire, killing him in 2016 reaches plea deal

Mikel Martin agreed to a plea deal in connection to the 2016 case.
Mikel Martin agreed to a plea deal in connection to the 2016 case.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who police said killed a man in Tempe in 2016 when he set him on fire has reached a plea deal. Mikel Martin pleaded guilty on Wednesday to three felonies, including second-degree murder, in connection to the case.

Police said Mikel Martin messaged Martin Valenzuela through an ad on Craigslist and agreed to meet on July 24, 2016, at Martin’s apartment. Martin claims Valenzuela was naked, got drunk and passed out. Investigators said Martin then set Valenzuela and his apartment on fire. Martin then stole several items and left the apartment. Valenzuela died a week later at the hospital. Martin was found and arrested on Aug. 3, 2016.

Martin was originally charged with nine felonies but with the plea deal, it’s down to second-degree murder, arson of an occupied structure and trafficking in stolen property. His sentencing is scheduled for June 17. Martin likely faces a minimum of 16 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects involved in Henderson Highway Shooting
Hells Angels riders shot Vagos motorcycle club members on highway, Henderson police report says
Police are at a scene at a Tucson hotel.
UPDATE: Victim of homicide at Tucson motel had been shot
Marana police investigate a deadly crash on Coachline Boulevard near Armor Crest Road on...
UPDATE: 73-year-old man struck, killed on Coachline Boulevard
Kimberly Raymer
UPDATE: Missing Tucson teen found safe, family says
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

Former University of Arizona football player Davonte’ Neal has been arrested for a fatal...
Former Wildcat football player facing murder charge in Maricopa County
Pima County Health Department talks risk prevention against heat-related deaths
During Thursday's meeting, Arizona Coyotes executives released new renderings of the proposed...
Arizona Coyotes make pitch to Tempe City Council to build entertainment district
California woman finds $36K in cash hidden inside couch acquired through Craigslist.
Wow! Woman finds $36K hidden in couch from Craigslist
Law enforcement agencies across the region have been told to be on the lookout for a pickup...
2 adults, 3 children murdered in Centerville, escaped inmate believed to be connected