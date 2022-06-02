Advertise
Mixed-use production studio coming to Phoenix’s iconic Union Station

Arts and entertainment company Rivulet Media has announced their plans to re-purpose Phoenix’s Union Station into a 10-acre mixed-use production studio. The company says it wants to preserve the building’s history while doing so.(Aaron Klusman, Rivulet Media)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arts and entertainment company Rivulet Media has announced plans to re-purpose Phoenix’s Union Station into a 10-acre mixed-use production studio. The company says it wants to preserve the building’s history. The Spanish-Revival style designed building was built in 1923 in downtown Phoenix. It was used as an Amtrak station until 1996 when it was closed. The property is about 10-acres of land near 3rd Avenue and Jackson Street.

“This project is special as this is where Phoenix was born. Pre-Sky Harbor Airport, this was where people first got off the train with hopes of building a better life out west,” said Aaron Klusman, venture investor. “Having our two public companies here in the heart of Phoenix preserves and further encourages that spirit of innovation and adventure that originally sparked Phoenix’s growth.”

Rivulent Media says it has big plans for Phoenix's historic Union Station and the 10 acres it...
Rivulent Media says it has big plans for Phoenix's historic Union Station and the 10 acres it rests on.(Aaron Klusman, Rivulet Media)

Rivulet Media’s subsidiary company, Rivulet Films, said the studio is going to be used for film, television, animation, music, and gaming-related production projects. In the long-term, the company says they plan to build out the acreage to include a hotel, a residential tower, and more. Klusman said, “It’s like our own little modern-day Warner Brothers studio lot…done with some edge and grit while keeping true to Phoenix’s unique storyline. Which I absolutely love.”

The company will be releasing Machine Gun Kelly’s new film “Taurus” and Demi Moore’s “Please Baby Please” this summer. To learn more about the media group, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

