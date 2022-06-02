The need for foster families in Pima County hits crisis level

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Social workers in Pima County say there are more children in need of foster homes than ever before.

The number of kids in need has not increased but the number of homes available have dropped.

Now, there is a desperate need for folks to open their doors.

“When you take the class to be a foster parent, they ask you to imagine if you were just lifted and dropped somewhere else. As an adult, how would you process that? As a child, they do not have those skills like we do,” said Tara Beck.

More than 10 years ago, Beck wanted a family. She thought about fostering but then quickly assumed what most people do.

“People think you have to be married and you have to own your own home,” said La Paloma Family Services Coordinator Lexi Reyes.

That’s only a misconception. In fact, Beck was a single woman, no kids and renting.

“Sometimes as a foster parent, you are that temporary in between safe space,” she said.

And she is, here is a perfect example.

“I was at a restaurant and the little boy recognized me and this was probably like four or five years later. He was like, ‘I know you!’” she said.

Beck said that boy she once fostered, was adopted.

“‘You used to read to me!’ I said, ‘Yeah, I did.’ Then a couple seconds later, he said, ‘You used to sing to me!’” she said.

“And for every five waiting children, there is only one available foster home, Reyes said.

This crisis came about with the pandemic, according to Reyes.

“Foster families did not feel safe in the beginning, so all our agencies I think took a really big hit with their families closing their licenses. A big reach for all of us now is to get them back or raise the awareness of the shortage,” she said.

So where do these children who need a home, end up?

“There are group homes throughout Arizona which most are at capacity. If they are not able to, they do spend a couple nights in the welcome center that is a DCS office that has cubicles with some cots,” explained Reyes.

“It is worth it, but fostering isn’t for everyone. But there are other ways that the community can help foster parents, said Beck.

Beck said it sounds simple, but support is key. She went on to say any type of support from friends and family make fostering successful for the parents and the child.

