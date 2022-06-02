Suspect arrested after shooting involving police south of Buckeye Municipal Airport

Advertise
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities responded to a shooting involving Buckeye police near Palo Verde Road and Southern Avenue Thursday morning. The shooting happened just 2 miles south of the Buckeye Municipal Airport around 9:45 a.m. Officers responded to the area for reports of an armed man threatening another man around 9:30 a.m.

Buckeye police confirmed a shooting involving its officers after they arrived at the scene, but didn’t say exactly what happened. Police say that no officers or the suspect are injured. The suspect was arrested shortly after. According to police, the West Valley Incident Response Team is investigating.

This is the 28th officer-involved shooting in the Valley and the 43rd of its kind in Arizona so far in 2022. Wednesday night, Chandler police shot at a suspect near a Little Caesars Pizza on Arizona Avenue, just north of Chandler Boulevard around 7 p.m. Investigators said they got a call about a man with a gun. Officers arrived and then they shot at him, police said. It’s unclear if he was hit but he ran off into the neighborhood. No officers were hurt.

