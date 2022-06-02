Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Report: Ex-Wildcats football player arrested in Idaho, facing murder charge in Maricopa County

(WRDW)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former University of Arizona football player Davonte’ Neal was arrested in Idaho on an extradition warrant out of Maricopa County, according to a report in the Idaho State Journal.

Read the report

According to the report, Neal, the defensive backs coach at Idaho State University, was indicted by a grand jury in Maricopa County on May 16 and arrested on May 25 in Pocatello, Idaho. He was booked into the Bannock County Jail on charges that include one count of first-degree murder stemming from an incident on Nov. 11, 2017.

The report said Neal is also facing the following charges: one count of drive-by shooting; and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure.

Neal transferred to Arizona from Notre Dame and played for the Wildcats in 2014 and 2015 after redshirting 2013. He went to high school at Scottsdale Chaparral High School.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects involved in Henderson Highway Shooting
Hells Angels riders shot Vagos motorcycle club members on highway, Henderson police report says
Police are at a scene at a Tucson hotel.
UPDATE: Victim of homicide at Tucson motel had been shot
Marana police investigate a deadly crash on Coachline Boulevard near Armor Crest Road on...
UPDATE: 73-year-old man struck, killed on Coachline Boulevard
Kimberly Raymer
UPDATE: Missing Tucson teen found safe, family says
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on April 11, 2022. He...
Trump election probe grand jury hears from Georgia Secretary of State
This undated photo released by the Arizona Attorney General's Office shows Guillermina Fuentes....
Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on a bill that would raise the age limit for...
House panel takes up gun bill in wake of mass shootings
Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan being taken home after months of recovery after being...
Phoenix police officer Tyler Moldovan returns home after months of rehab after being shot 8 times