Report: Ex-Wildcats football player arrested in Idaho, facing murder charge in Maricopa County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former University of Arizona football player Davonte’ Neal was arrested in Idaho on an extradition warrant out of Maricopa County, according to a report in the Idaho State Journal.

According to the report, Neal, the defensive backs coach at Idaho State University, was indicted by a grand jury in Maricopa County on May 16 and arrested on May 25 in Pocatello, Idaho. He was booked into the Bannock County Jail on charges that include one count of first-degree murder stemming from an incident on Nov. 11, 2017.

The report said Neal is also facing the following charges: one count of drive-by shooting; and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure.

Neal transferred to Arizona from Notre Dame and played for the Wildcats in 2014 and 2015 after redshirting 2013. He went to high school at Scottsdale Chaparral High School.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.