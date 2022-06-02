Advertise
Sabino Canyon reopens to the public

(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Visitors are now able to visit the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area after it underwent a repaving project this spring.

According to a news release from the Coronado National Forest, $2.2 million was dedicated to the Sabino Canyon Repaving Project in the Santa Catalina Ranger District as part of the Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law in July 2020.

During the project, roads were repaved and given preservation treatments and vegetation was removed. the project took place during th dry months as to avoid affectinf Sabino Creek’s fish population and water quality. Currently, more than 5 miles of pavement on Sabino and Bear Canyon Road date back to the 1960s and are beyond repair.

“I want to send my sincere thank you to the public for understanding and allowing us this time to address these important repairs. Being able to provide access for all people is a priority and with these GAOA funds we feel like we have taken another step forward in accomplishing that goal,” Forest Supervisor Kerwin Dewberry was quoted as saying.

While the Recreation Area is always open for visitors, the bookstore, shuttle service and visitors center are open daily between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

