U.S. Marshals arrest Yuma gang member and murder suspect

(US MARSHALLS)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Marshals Task Force in Yuma has arrested a gang member and murder suspect.

On May 8, 27-year-old Danny Ray Lugo was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and assisting a criminal street gang.

On August 22, 2021, Lugo and other members of a street gang had a dispute with members of a rival gang at the Friendly Tavern in Yuma.

A fistfight occurred outside the bar. Lugo then got into the passenger seat of a car and fired more than ten rounds at the rival gang members.

No one was fatally injured during the shooting.

The Task Force in Yuma was able to locate Lugo at a family member’s home on Yuma’s eastside. He was arrested without incident.

