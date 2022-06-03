Body of police officer killed in Whiteriver brought to Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The body of the police officer killed near Whiteriver Thursday night was brought to Pima County early Friday, June 3.

The White Mountain Apache police officer was killed and another was seriously hurt in a shooting late Thursday in eastern Arizona.

The officer’s body was brought to the Pima County’s Medical Examiner’s Office, located at 2825 East District Road, for an autopsy.

Around 12 p.m., the body was transported to Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor.

The Tucson Police Department, Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Oro Valley Police Department and Arizona DPS were among several agencies involved in the officer’s procession.

