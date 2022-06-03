Canadian hiker dies on Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A hiker from Ottawa died on the Bright Angel Trail near Three-Mile Resthouse in the Grand Canyon Thursday night. Officials say the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center got a call that a hiker was in distress on the trail around 5:50 p.m. The hiker soon become unresponsive and witnesses started CPR. When National Park Service Search and Rescue teams reached the hiker, they attempted resuscitation but were not successful. The hiker was identified as Melanie Goodine from Ottawa, Ontario. Goodine was hiking up to the rim after hiking down to the Colorado River earlier in the day.

What led up to her distress call and other factors are being investigated by NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. NPS is advising all hikers to drink water, take frequent breaks, watch for distress in their hiking party, dress well for the weather, and to take their time. Officials say that they do not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in a single day.

