FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is on in Tucson!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More of the same today with triple digits for Tucson. Breezy to windy conditions return today and Saturday with a system passing through the region. Moisture will increase across New Mexico today. Slim chance for a dry thunderstorm or two mainly near the Arizona/New Mexico border. Gusty erratic winds and dry lightning would likely be the result.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 102.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 99.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 99.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 101.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 103.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 102.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 104.
