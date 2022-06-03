Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is on in Tucson!

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:03 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More of the same today with triple digits for Tucson. Breezy to windy conditions return today and Saturday with a system passing through the region. Moisture will increase across New Mexico today. Slim chance for a dry thunderstorm or two mainly near the Arizona/New Mexico border. Gusty erratic winds and dry lightning would likely be the result.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 102.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 99.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 99.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 101.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 103.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 102.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 104.

