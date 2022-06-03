Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash near Craycroft and River
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Craycroft Road near River early Friday, June 3.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that 21-year-old Brandon Repola died at the scene.
The PCSD said Repola was speeding while heading southbound on Craycroft when he ran into the back of a vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene.
