Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash near Craycroft and River

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash on Craycroft Road early on...
One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Craycroft Road early on Friday, June 3.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Craycroft Road near River early Friday, June 3.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that 21-year-old Brandon Repola died at the scene.

The PCSD said Repola was speeding while heading southbound on Craycroft when he ran into the back of a vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects involved in Henderson Highway Shooting
Hells Angels riders shot Vagos motorcycle club members on highway, Henderson police report says
MCSO said Tenanah was hit by the boat's propeller after jumping into the water.
Woman dies after leg severed by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant
Tucson police investigate an incident that left one woman injured outside some shops at El Con...
Man detained, woman sent to hospital after incident outside shops at El Con Center
This undated photo released by the Arizona Attorney General's Office shows Guillermina Fuentes....
Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme
Former University of Arizona football player Davonte’ Neal has been arrested for a fatal...
Former Wildcat football player facing murder charge in Maricopa County

Latest News

Marana police investigate a deadly crash on Coachline Boulevard near Armor Crest Road on...
UPDATE: 73-year-old man struck, killed on Coachline Boulevard
Traffic detectives are investigating the crash at River Road and La Cañada Drive Sunday, May 29.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle crash at River, La Cañada
UPDATE: Pedestrian seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Tucson
A woman was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Country Club Road and Drexel Road in...
UPDATE: Woman seriously hurt in crash at Country Club, Drexel