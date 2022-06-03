Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash near Craycroft and River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Craycroft Road near River early Friday, June 3.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that 21-year-old Brandon Repola died at the scene.

The PCSD said Repola was speeding while heading southbound on Craycroft when he ran into the back of a vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene.

