Oklahoma State rallies late to down Arizona in College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOLD News 13) - Oklahoma State beat Arizona 4-2 Thursday night in the first found of the College World Series.

The Wildcats will face Oregon State in an elimination game Friday night. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. and the game will be on ESPN2.

Kelly Maxwell (19-4) got the win for Oklahoma State after striking out 14 in the complete-game effort. Karlie Petty did the bulk of the damage for the Cowgirls with a three-run home run in the sixth inning.

Hanah Bowen (13-11) was charged with the loss after giving up four runs on five hits in five innings. Sharlize Palacios went 1-for-4 for the Wildcats with a homer and two RBIs.

College World Series Schedule

Thursday-Sunday, June 2-10

USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Texas 7, UCLA 2

Game 2: Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings

Game 3: Florida 7, Oregon State 1

Game 4: Oklahoma State 4, Arizona 2

Friday, June 3

Game 5: UCLA vs. Northwestern, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 6: Oregon State vs. Arizona, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: Texas vs. Oklahoma, 12 p.m. (ABC)

Game 8: Florida vs. Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: UCLA-Northwestern winner vs. Florida-Oklahoma State loser, 12 p.m. (ABC)

Game 10: Oregon State-Arizona winner vs. Texas-Oklahoma loser, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, June 6

Game 11: Texas-Oklahoma winner vs. Game 9 winner, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 12: Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 11:30 a.m. (if necessary)

Game 13: Florida-Oklahoma State winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 14: Game 13 winner vs. Game 13 loser, 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Championship Round

Wednesday-Friday, June 8-10

Wednesday, June 8

Game 1: Teams TBD, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 9

Game 2: Teams TBD, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 10

Game 3: Teams TBD, 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)

