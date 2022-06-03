Advertise
One police officer killed, another injured in shooting in eastern Arizona

A White Mountain Apache police officer was shot and killed near Hawley Lake in the Whiteriver,...
A White Mountain Apache police officer was shot and killed near Hawley Lake in the Whiteriver, AZ area early Thursday night.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A police officer has been killed and another seriously injured following a shooting Thursday on the Fort Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona.

According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, a White Mountain Apache police officer pulled over a vehicle on East Fork Road in Whiteriver just after 7 p.m. During the traffic stop, an altercation occurred and the officer was fatally shot. The suspect drove away in the officer’s vehicle with other White Mountain Apache police units in pursuit.

The chase continued through remote areas of the Fort Apache Reservation to the Hawley Lake area where a shoot-out began. The suspect was killed and a second officer was wounded. That officer was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment. So far, the names of the officers involved, the condition of the injured officer, and the suspect’s identity are unknown.

The White Mountain Apache Tribe released the following statement:

“The Tribe is indebted to our Police Department and EMS for their prompt and courageous response, and grateful for the assistance rendered by our neighboring jurisdictions. Our prayers, tonight, are with the families of those officers involved, and with all of our first responders.”

White Mountain Apache Tribe
Whiteriver is nearly 200 miles from the Phoenix metro area.
Whiteriver is nearly 200 miles from the Phoenix metro area.(Arizona's Family)

The FBI is leading the investigation, and other agencies involved include the White Mountain Apache Game Rangers, San Carlos Apache Game Rangers, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Apache County Sheriff’s Office, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

