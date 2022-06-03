Advertise
Police ask for help identifying suspect who smashed stolen truck into Circle K

Robbery suspect smashes pickup through locked doors of Circle K
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:53 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who robbed a Circle K in April after smashing a truck through the store’s locked doors.

Police say the man entered the Circle K at 1909 S. Craycroft Road and stole merchandise, a register and the clerk’s purse.

Officers later found the pickup abandoned down the road and discovered it had been stolen out of Benson, Arizona.

No one was injured in the incident, but damages were determined to be well over $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

