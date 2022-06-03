Police ask for help identifying suspect who smashed stolen truck into Circle K

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who robbed a Circle K in April after smashing a truck through the store’s locked doors.

🚨SUSPECT SOUGHT🚨



Detectives need your help identifying & locating the pictured suspect. In late April, the suspect used a pickup to smash through the locked doors of a Circle K (1909 S. Craycroft Rd.) Once inside, he stole merchandise, a register & the clerk's purse. pic.twitter.com/Z9Eoz06F5m — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) June 3, 2022

Police say the man entered the Circle K at 1909 S. Craycroft Road and stole merchandise, a register and the clerk’s purse.

Officers later found the pickup abandoned down the road and discovered it had been stolen out of Benson, Arizona.

No one was injured in the incident, but damages were determined to be well over $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

