One person injured in crash that closed southbound Craycroft Road north of River Road
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has closed southbound lanes of Craycroft Road because of a crash involving a motorcycle.
The road is closed between East Heatherwood Way and East Camino del Celador.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, which also involved another vehicle.
Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
