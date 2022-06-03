One person injured in crash that closed southbound Craycroft Road north of River Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has closed southbound lanes of Craycroft Road because of a crash involving a motorcycle.

The road is closed between East Heatherwood Way and East Camino del Celador.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, which also involved another vehicle.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

