Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Teacher sentenced to 50 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, conspiring to kill him

Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy...
Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy student in his office at Lusher Elementary School on Nov. 13, 2015, and knowingly exposed the child to HIV.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A former teacher was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student in 2015 and then conspiring to kill the child and his mother.

Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy student in his office at Lusher Elementary School on Nov. 13, 2015, and knowingly exposed the child to HIV. Investigators found Taylor’s DNA on the boy and his underwear.

Court documents say Taylor was charged with conspiring with another man to kill the 7-year-old victim and his mother. A witness told investigators Taylor offered John White $20,000 to kill them. He later pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

“These were despicable acts committed against an innocent child who was placed in this predator’s care, followed by the cowardly and cruel effort to have the victim and his mother killed,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Now that this predator stands convicted of all charges, I hope the victim and this family find closure and healing.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects involved in Henderson Highway Shooting
Hells Angels riders shot Vagos motorcycle club members on highway, Henderson police report says
MCSO said Tenanah was hit by the boat's propeller after jumping into the water.
Woman dies after leg severed by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant
Tucson police investigate an incident that left one woman injured outside some shops at El Con...
Man detained, woman sent to hospital after incident outside shops at El Con Center
Former University of Arizona football player Davonte’ Neal has been arrested for a fatal...
Former Wildcat football player facing murder charge in Maricopa County
This undated photo released by the Arizona Attorney General's Office shows Guillermina Fuentes....
Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

Latest News

FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel
President Joe Biden field a question about the Tesla CEO's report 'bad feeling' about the...
Biden on Musk: 'Lots of luck on his trip to the moon'
A White Mountain Apache police officer was shot and killed near Hawley Lake in the Whiteriver,...
One police officer killed, another injured in shooting in eastern Arizona
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash on Craycroft Road early on...
One person injured in crash that closed southbound Craycroft Road north of River Road
Judy Garland will take you 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' as Dorothy Gale’s Kansas home is swept...
‘Wizard of Oz’ returns to theaters in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday