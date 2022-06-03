Advertise
Tucson Greyhound Park closing its doors forever

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After nearly right decades, Tucson Greyhound Park is closing its doors.

In a Facebook post, the park said it would cease operations sometime between June 20-30.

Live racing ended at the 60-acre facility more than six years ago, and it has only hosted simulcast events since.

Arizona banned live dog racing in May 2016, but allowed tracks to collect money from off-track betting.

“We will be having the Belmont on June 11, and hope to see you there,” the track said.

The track, who opened in 1944, was dealt another blow in 2018, when the city council refused a request to let the Midtown Tavern host off-track betting for the park.

