Tucson Police rename substation in honor of fallen officer Erik Hite

Hite was killed in 2008
KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m.
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department dedicated a substation in honor of Officer Erik Hite, who was killed in the line of duty in 2008.

During the dedication, Hite’s widow Nohemy said that it was only fitting for that substation to be named in his honor. The Tucson City Council offered to name the main station after Hite, but his wife said the eastside substation was where he felt at home.

Chief Chad Kasmar was fighting back tears when he spoke during the dedication ceremony Thursday.

“Eric put his uniform on, he kissed Nohemy and Samantha, and he went to work. And, he never came home” Kasmar said.

Hite responded to a shooting call when he was ambushed by David Nickolas Delich. Hite was shot in the head and was taken off life support the next day. He was only 43 years old.

Nohemy also held back tears as she looked back on that day saying, “losing Eric was losing everything I had. My world collapsed and time came to a stop.”

She said she wanted her husband’s sacrifice honored, and his name remembered.

“One of the things that I’ve always wanted to do after I lost Eric was put his name here on these walls. Tto make sure his memory lives,” she said. “ know that this time, with this naming, it will happen.”

Nohemy’s efforts go far beyond the substation naming. She’s the founder and Chief Executive Director of the foundation dedicated to her late husband.

The Erik Hite Foundation aims to offer reduced and affordable childcare service to first responders and military families as well as support to those in the line of duty.

In early 2022, the foundation launched No Belt Required. The program seeks to teach law enforcement officers martial arts and de-escalation tactics

