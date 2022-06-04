Advertise
18-month-old found sleeping with meth, fentanyl pills in Yavapai County

The toddler was found with roughly with approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine and over 500...
The toddler was found with roughly with approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine and over 500 additional fentanyl pills.(Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:57 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A traffic stop led to the disturbing discovery of a toddler found sleeping in a room with methamphetamine and hundreds of fentanyl pills on Wednesday in Yavapai County. It all started when deputies said they pulled over 31-year-old Amber Dawn Lee in Dewey around mid-day. Because she was nervous, deputies said they had a K-9 sniff out her car. They found 200 fentanyl pills in a backpack and more in her shoe.

The stop sparked a search of her home hours later. When the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office narcotics team unlocked one of the doors, they found an 18-month-old toddler asleep with about 1 pound of meth and more than 500 fentanyl pills. The child was taken outside to safety. Deputies said 37-year-old Robert Dunmire got into a fight with them, so he was also taken into custody.

The Department of Child Safety has custody of the 18-month-old. Lee and Dunmire face multiple felony charges, including child abuse and narcotics for sale, and have been booked into jail.

Amber Dawn Lee was arrested during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Amber Dawn Lee was arrested during a traffic stop on Wednesday.(Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)
Robert Dunmire got into some sort of fight with deputies, YCSO said.
Robert Dunmire got into some sort of fight with deputies, YCSO said.(Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)

