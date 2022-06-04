18-month-old found sleeping with meth, fentanyl pills in Yavapai County

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A traffic stop led to the disturbing discovery of a toddler found sleeping in a room with methamphetamine and hundreds of fentanyl pills on Wednesday in Yavapai County. It all started when deputies said they pulled over 31-year-old Amber Dawn Lee in Dewey around mid-day. Because she was nervous, deputies said they had a K-9 sniff out her car. They found 200 fentanyl pills in a backpack and more in her shoe.

The stop sparked a search of her home hours later. When the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office narcotics team unlocked one of the doors, they found an 18-month-old toddler asleep with about 1 pound of meth and more than 500 fentanyl pills. The child was taken outside to safety. Deputies said 37-year-old Robert Dunmire got into a fight with them, so he was also taken into custody.

The Department of Child Safety has custody of the 18-month-old. Lee and Dunmire face multiple felony charges, including child abuse and narcotics for sale, and have been booked into jail.

Amber Dawn Lee was arrested during a traffic stop on Wednesday. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Dunmire got into some sort of fight with deputies, YCSO said. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office)

