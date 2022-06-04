Arizona beats Oregon State 3-1 in elimination game at College World Series

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona beat Oregon State 3-1 in an elimination game at the College World Series late Friday, June 3.

Arizona will now play either Texas or Oklahoma at 4 p.m. Sunday. The game will be on ESPN2. Texas and Oklahoma will play at noon Saturday on ABC with the winner advance to the semifinals and the loser getting the Wildcats.

Hanah Bowen (14-11) got the win by holding the Beavers hitless in two innings. Mariah Mazon (17-12) was charged with the loss after giving up three runs on six hits in six innings.

Blaise Biringer, Sophia Carroll and Carlie Scupin all had RBIs for the Wildcats while Madison Simon knocked in OSU’s lone run.

Softball College World Series Schedule

Thursday-Sunday, June 2-10

USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Texas 7, UCLA 2

Game 2: Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings

Game 3: Florida 7, Oregon State 1

Game 4: Oklahoma State 4, Arizona 2

Friday, June 3

Game 5: UCLA 6, Northwestern 1 (Northwestern eliminated)

Game 6: Arizona 3, Oregon State 1 (Oregon State eliminated)

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: Texas vs. Oklahoma, 12 p.m. (ABC)

Game 8: Florida vs. Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: UCLA vs. Florida-Oklahoma State loser, 12 p.m. (ABC)

Game 10: Arizona vs. Texas-Oklahoma loser, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, June 6

Game 11: Texas-Oklahoma winner vs. Game 9 winner, 9 a.m. (ESPN)

Game 12: Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 11:30 a.m. (if necessary)

Game 13: Florida-Oklahoma State winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 14: Game 13 winner vs. Game 13 loser, 6:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Championship Round

Wednesday-Friday, June 8-10

Wednesday, June 8

Game 1: Bracket winners, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 9

Game 2: Bracket winners, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 10

Game 3: Bracket winners, 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)

