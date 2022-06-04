Advertise
Arizona Republican Party urges judge to end mail-in voting

Supporters say vote-by-mail laws have plenty of secrecy safeguards built in.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PHOENIX (AP) — A lawyer for the Arizona Republican Party is urging a judge to invalidate Arizona’s overwhelmingly popular system of mail-in voting. Attorney Alex Kolodin argued in Superior Court in Kingman on Friday that voting by mail is inconsistent with the Arizona Constitution’s requirement for a secret ballot. He wants the judge to ban mail-in ballots for nearly all voters for the general election this year but not for the August primary. Ballots for that are set to go out next month.

Lawyers for state and county election officials as well as the Arizona Democratic Party said the vote-by-mail laws have plenty of secrecy safeguards built in and nothing in the state constitution prohibits the Legislature from allowing citizens to vote that way. They also argued that expanding in-person polling places to accommodate nearly all voters would be extremely difficult.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen said he hopes to issue a ruling by noon on Monday. Mail-in ballots are used by about 90% of voters.

