Cochise County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle accident

Cochise County Sheriff's Office
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle accident involving motorcycles on East Ramsey Road and Rustler Lane in Hereford. The accident happened Friday June 3, 9:32 p.m.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found two motorcycles with significant damage and two men in the road.

“The initial investigation indicates that the motorcycle riders were traveling as part of a group headed westbound on Ramsey Road when one of the lead riders, 42-year-old Chad Archer of Sierra Vista, slowed or attempted to stop when the second bike ridden by 51-year-old Robert Hunt of Tucson, collided with the first bike resulting in both riders being ejected,” according to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Hunt was airlifted to a Tucson hospital for treatment with serious injuries. Archer was declared non-responsive on the scene.

Cochise County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team members responded to assist in the investigation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

