Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: “Cooler” temperatures this weekend with much hotter ones ahead

Allie Potter June 4 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seasonably hot temperatures through the weekend with gusty afternoons today and little less on Sunday. Dry conditions will persist through the region in the triple digits for the rest of the week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 101. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 101. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 69. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 104.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 107.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 108.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four homes on the northwest side suffered unexplained roof damage on Friday, June 3.
Several homes in Tucson area suffer unexplained roof damage
One person died in a two-vehicle crash on Craycroft Road early on Friday, June 3.
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash near Craycroft and River
MCSO said Tenanah was hit by the boat's propeller after jumping into the water.
Woman dies after leg severed by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant
Experts predict above average precipitation for this year’s Monsoon
White Mountain Apache Police Officer Adrian Lopez was shot and killed by a suspect Thursday...
Tribal officer killed, another hurt in eastern Arizona shootings; suspect dead

Latest News

Experts predict above average precipitation for this year’s Monsoon
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JUNE 3, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First weekend of June brings near-normal temps
Experts predict above average precipitation for this year's Monsoon
Experts predict above average precipitation for this year's Monsoon
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JUNE 3, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JUNE 3, 2022