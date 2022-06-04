FIRST ALERT FORECAST: “Cooler” temperatures this weekend with much hotter ones ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seasonably hot temperatures through the weekend with gusty afternoons today and little less on Sunday. Dry conditions will persist through the region in the triple digits for the rest of the week.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 101. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 101. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 69. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 103. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 104.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 107.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 108.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.