FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat streak next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry with near-normal temperatures through early next week. We could see our first excessive heat episode by the middle of next week with our first 110 degree day of the year in the forecast. Plan ahead and know steps you can take to keep yourself safe from extreme heat. Know the warning signs for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with a high near 100F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 103F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 104F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 105F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 107F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 108F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 110F.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.