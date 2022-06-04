Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona gear up for Camp Fury

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona geared up and worked alongside women from fire and police agencies at the annual Camp Fury.

Rappelling off a six-story building, climbing a 110-foot ladder, investigating crime scenes and working through defense tactics are just a few things these teen girls are learning.

Camp Fury is one way the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona is breaking the mold in male-dominated professions like firefighting and law enforcement.

“It’s really about teaching high school girls to consider careers they may not necessarily consider for themselves in the future. They learn how to test themselves physically and mentally throughout the week,” said Tubac Fire District Chief Cheryl Horvath.

This week, 18 girls spent their days and nights training, pushing past their fears and bonding with fellow campers and mentors.

“Everyone has you know, their own challenges, but we’re a group that’s going to help support each other through whatever that challenge is,” said Laura Baker, retired assistant chief of the Tucson Fire Department.

Building courage, confidence and character along way ... and pave the way to new opportunities.

“Whatever it is we hope that we spark interest and open doors to say, ‘you can do this,’” Baker said. “Even if you don’t know what you want to do, this is possible and you can reach your dreams.”

“We want them to feel very strong in their skin and feel very capable and we hope that we show them throughout the week that they have the ability to do that,” Horvath said.

If you would like to find more information on Camp Fury and the Girl Scouts, you can do so HERE.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.