Several homes in Tucson area suffer unexplained roof damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four to five homes on the northwest side suffered unexplained roof damage on Friday, June 3.

According to homeowner Marco Tellez, it happened in a neighborhood near Old Father and Magee around 3 p.m.

“I was sitting on my couch about (and) heard this huge bang and my house shook,” he said. “It sounded like something had hit my house. I ran outside, along with some neighbors who heard it too and saw roof tiles all over my yard. I looked up at my roof and I see a huge circular hole in it, it must have come from the sky.”

Other neighbors said they are confused about what happened as they don’t see any plane parts to explain the damage.

KOLD went to the scene and saw four to five homes with obvious roof damage.

Twitter user @Soze47 posted video of the damage, which can be viewed below.

@whatsuptucson my entire house just shook, upon inspection my neighbor’s roof looks like it just took a hard impact. pic.twitter.com/CIAXRKOmrj — Soze (@Soze47) June 3, 2022

Things didn’t get any clearer when KOLD talked to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The PCSD said a deputy was sent to the scene to investigate.

“There is no clear evidence as to what caused the damage and no suspicious activity,” the PCSD said.

The deputy said a weather phenomenon may be a possible explanation.

KOLD is investigating and will update this story with whatever we find out.

