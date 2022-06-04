Record enrollment at TUSD summer schools, security top of mind

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Roughly 1 in 4 students in Southern Arizona’s largest school district will head back to class Monday morning.

More than 11,300 students are enrolled in Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) summer programs. It’s a record for TUSD, which averaged about 4,000 students each summer before the pandemic.

“Families are trying to combat interrupted learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo. “On the workforce side of it, we are seeing a higher rate of teachers taking summer school jobs, which I think is also a function of the economy. It’s the battle against inflation.”

Every elementary school and select middle and high schools are offering courses in June.

As TUSD offers expanded opportunities for students to catch up and recover credits, Trujillo says teachers are on high alert.

“It’s very chilling to see that on a random Tuesday, this kind of horrific violence can play out at an elementary school in Uvalde,” said Trujillo. “Schools are targets. How do we harden our schools so they become less of a target?”

It’s a question he hopes to have answered at the next regular board meeting.

Trujillo says the nationwide debate on gun restriction is out of the district’s control.

“We can have control over things like fencing, doors, enhanced locks, keyless entry systems, more camera surveillance,” he said.

Trujillo says district officials will also be meeting with officers from the Tucson Police Department (TPD).

“To make sure that we, in a TUSD emergency, never see something like a 45-minute lag time when there’s an act of violence going on in our schools,” Trujillo said.

He says the district has found success in its cyber tip line. People can anonymously report bullying and safety threats. Each year, TUSD receives several tips that close schools.

“But it doesn’t take 99% of the time to produce a tragedy,” Trujillo said. “It only takes one.”

On Tuesday, June 14, the TUSD governing board will discuss current safety protocols and how they can be improved. Parents can attend the meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., at the Duffy Community Center. It will also be streamed online.

