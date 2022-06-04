Sunnyside Superintendent joins Pima Co. as Deputy County Administrator

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunnyside School District Superintendent Steve Holmes has been hired by Pima County to be the new Deputy County Administrator.

Holmes spent 28 years working in public education, and the last seven as Sunnyside’s superintendent.

“Leaving Sunnyside has been a difficult decision. I have loved every day I spent in service to the students, parents, teachers and staff of the wonderful Sunnyside community,” Holmes said. “However, I’m ready for new challenges and new opportunities in my career. I’m excited to join Pima County at the start of a new era for County government and leadership.”

Holmes’ new role with Pima County will begin July 18, 2022. He will oversee several of the administrative support departments such as IT and Procurement, as well as Public Defense Services.

Holmes takes the spot vacated by Jan Lesher, who is now the Pima County Administrator.

