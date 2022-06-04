Tucson Police investigating shooting near 29th and Craycroft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department told KOLD News 13, a shooting was reported near 29th Street and Craycroft Road. Police were on scene early Saturday morning. The victim is an adult man. TPD said he was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.

No suspects have been located.

If you have any information on this incident, please call 88-CRIME.

