Arizona falls to Ole Miss in NCAA Coral Gables Regional

(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 10:37 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats lost to the Ole Miss Rebels 4-7 Saturday night in game two of the NCAA Coral Gables Regional.

Arizona got on the board first, with home runs from Chase Davis and Garen Caulfield in the second inning.

Ole Miss’s Jacob Gonzalez hit a home run in the fourth inning with a runner on first, tying the game 2-2.

The Cats took back the lead 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth, with Tony Bullard bringing in two RBIs.

The Rebels responded quickly in the seventh with Peyton Chatagnier bringing in two runs, tying the game back up 4-4.

Ole Miss’s at-bat momentum continued into the eighth inning, when the Rebels grabbed their first lead. Chatagnier brought in three runs from a double hit down the left field line, putting his team ahead 7-4.

Ole Miss will play University of Miami on Sunday, June 5 at noon MST.

Arizona will face Canisius College in an elimination game on Sunday, June 5 at 8 a.m. MST.

