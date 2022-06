Arizona wins against Canisius and will play again Sunday afternoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona beat Canisius 7-5 this morning to stay alive in the Coral Gables Regional. The Wildcats will play the Miami-Ole Miss loser around 4 p.m. Sunday. First pitch for Miami vs. Ole Miss will be around noon.

If Arizona wins Sunday afternoon, they will advance to the Baseball Regional Championship. The Wildcats must win twice Monday to play in the Super Regional.

CLORAL GABLES REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 4

Game 1: Miami 11, Canisius 6

Game 2: Ole Miss 7, Arizona 4

Sunday, June 5

Game 3: Arizona 7, Canisius 5 (Canisius eliminated)

Game 4: Miami vs. Ole Miss, 12 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Arizona vs. Miami-Ole Miss loser, 55 minutes after Game 4 (ESPN+)

Monday, June 6

Game 5: Miami-Ole Miss winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

Game 6: Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, TBA (if necessary)

