FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat just days away

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Get ready for our first significant heat event of the year. Temperatures will range from 105-110 degrees throughout next week as high pressure strengthens. High heat risk for southern Arizona, which means most of the population can succumb to the effects of these dangerous temperatures. Moisture increases from the south by the end of next week, but not enough for rain. On the contrary, there is the potential for dry lightning strikes, which we don’t want to see during the peak of our wildfire season.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a high near 102.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 104.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high near 106.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high near 108.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high near 109.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 110.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 110.

