FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday will be the coolest day of the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Get ready for a warm up! Seasonably hot temperatures through the weekend will increase to near record values by later in the week. Afternoon breezes and periods of passing high clouds are expected.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 100. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 69. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 103. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 72. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 104. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 107.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 107.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 109.
