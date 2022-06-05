Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday will be the coolest day of the week

KOLD News 6-7 a.m. Sundays recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Get ready for a warm up! Seasonably hot temperatures through the weekend will increase to near record values by later in the week. Afternoon breezes and periods of passing high clouds are expected.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 100. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 69. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 103. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 72. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 104. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 106.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 107.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 107.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 109.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Tucson Greyhound Park closing its doors forever

