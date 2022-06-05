Advertise
Police: 2 dead, 2 injured after shooting outside a Mesa bar

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a nightclub at Lounge Soho in Mesa.
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a nightclub at Lounge Soho in Mesa.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead outside a nightclub early Sunday morning.

It all started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers then started a pursuit which ended after six miles at Southern and Hardy Drive. That’s where they detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the parking lot of the nightclub. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

Detectives are still working to piece together what led up to the shooting. Video from the scene showed much of the plaza blocked off with crime scene tape. More information is expected to be provided late Sunday morning. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

